A logo of Barclays bank is seen outside a branch in Altrincham, northern England April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON The chairman-designate of troubled British lender Barclays will be the first witness called by MPs next week when they start a parliamentary inquiry into the banking industry's standards and culture.

The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards said on Thursday it will hold its first evidence session on September 12 with David Walker, who joined the board of Barclays this month and will take over as chairman in November.

The commission said Walker would not appear in his capacity as Barclays chairman-designate but as the author of a report in November 2009 into corporate governance in banks and other financial industry entities.

The inquiry was launched after the government came under pressure to scrutinise banks after Barclays was fined for manipulating interest rates. Trust in the sector has also been rocked by other scandals, including the mis-selling of insurance policies.

It was expected to call executives from all top banks and also regulators, consumer groups and other interest groups over a three-month period, aiming to make legislative proposals by December 18.

The Commission is made up of parliamentarians from the British assembly's lower house - the Commons, and members from the Lords, the upper house.

It is headed by Andrew Tyrie, who also chairs parliament's influential cross-party Treasury Select Committee.

