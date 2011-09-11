Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable speaks during a question and answer session at the Liberal Democrat party conference in Sheffield, northern England March 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Britain should move ahead quickly with reforming its banks to make them safer and ignore lobbying to delay the separation of their deposit-taking and investment operations, Business Secretary Vince Cable said in a newspaper article on Sunday.

"Banks must be left under no illusion that reform is coming. The recession is not an excuse for postponing banking reform. Indeed our economic recovery depends on it," he wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

A government-commissioned report is expected on Monday to recommend banks split their retail banking operations from their riskier investment arms and hold more capital to protect taxpayers from any future financial crisis.

However, there are expectations banks could be given years to implement the reforms after recent financial market turmoil and a deepening euro zone debt crisis has raised fears over the impact of swifter change.

Britain's four largest banks -- Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) and part-nationalised lenders RBS (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) -- have warned that excessively tough regulation could harm the already weak UK economy, as well as hitting their own profits.

Conservative chancellor George Osborne will have the final say on the proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking.

Cable, from the coalition government's smaller Liberal Democrat party, has pursued a hard line against banks after taxpayers paid billions of pounds to keep the sector afloat following the credit crisis.

Cable said bankers, not their customers, should bear the cost of the reforms by reducing their "lavish" salaries and payments to shareholders.

"We should be suspicious of any claims that separation will force them to lend less to businesses," he said.

He criticised the banks for launching a "big lobbying operation" to forestall the separation of their operations.

He said bankers had continued to award themselves "huge salaries and bonuses" while their institutions remained dependent on taxpayer guarantees.

The centre-left Liberal Democrats are keen to show themselves as tougher on banks than their Conservative coalition partners, who have traditionally been seen as more sympathetic to the finance industry.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Michael Roddy)