LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed a report on banking standards by a panel of parliamentarians on Wednesday and promised to consider its findings "very swiftly", his spokesman said.

"This is an impressive piece of work," the spokesman told reporters after the publication of the report by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

"The right thing to do is to consider it in detail and consider it very swiftly as well, responding in good time so that the banking bill that is currently before the House can be used to implement legislative changes that may be necessary."

