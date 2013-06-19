LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he supported a parliamentary banking panel's proposals on criminal penalties against bankers found to have behaved recklessly.

Asked in parliament whether he supported the report's recommendations on bonuses and criminal penalties, he said: "Yes, I do support both those measures. We need to take time to read this excellent report.

"Penalising, including criminal penalties ... bankers who behave irresponsibly, I say yes. And also, making sure that banks who are in receipt of taxpayers' money, that you can claw back in a ban on bonuses, I say yes too."

