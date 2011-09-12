LONDON The Confederation of British Industry said on Monday that plans to ring-fence retail banking operations could hurt the economy, and the Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) proposals to get lenders to hold more capital are out of step with international measures.

The ICB published its final report on Monday recommending that banks shield their retail business from riskier investment banking to protect Britain's taxpayers from any future crises, and that banks hold core capital of at least 10 percent in their domestic retail operations.

"The UK is going it alone on ring-fencing, so the government must rigorously examine how and when to implement these proposals, otherwise it risks damaging businesses and threatening growth," CBI deputy director-general Neil Bentley said in a statement.

"The proposals on capital requirements are out of step with internationally agreed measures underway so will increase the cost of lending for UK businesses, putting them at a disadvantage to their overseas competitors," he added.

