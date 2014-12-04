A sign for the Co-operative Bank is seen outside it's branch in the City of London August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's Co-Operative Bank has cancelled next week's shareholder meeting at which investors were to vote on staff incentives and deferred bonuses because it may have to bring forward asset sales first, ahead of looming stress tests.

The Co-Op, which is due to undergo stress tests by UK banking supervisors to ensure it can withstand financial shocks, said on Thursday it was considering selling "certain additional portfolios" which were particularly susceptible to stress.

"The board has therefore determined to cancel the meeting on Dec. 10 2014," it stated.

Co-op Bank nearly collapsed last year and fell under the control of bondholders after a 1.5 billion pound capital shortfall was identified.

The bank's chief executive said on Monday it would come as no surprise if it failed a health check of British lenders by the Bank of England, scheduled for publication on Dec. 16.

Industry sources told Reuters that Co-op Bank executives are hopeful the lender will be able to convince regulators that it can address concerns by accelerating the sale of some assets rather than tapping shareholders for extra capital on top of the 1.9 billion pounds it has raised in the past 12 months.

The bank's remuneration committee is considering "appropriate alternatives" to its long-term incentive plan and how to meet outstanding obligations. The deferred bonus plan for the executive management team will, however, proceed, it added.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Clare Hutchison and Elaine Hardcastle)