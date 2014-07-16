LONDON Britain's new competition body will publish the findings of preliminary investigations into the banking industry on Friday and could recommend a full-blown inquiry into the sector.

Pressure is growing on regulators to take action to increase competition in an industry dominated by a handful of major players. The opposition Labour party has pledged to break up the sector by imposing a cap on the market share of personal and small business banking that any single institution can have.

Below are details of the approximate market share of Britain's biggest banks and branch numbers.

BANK BRANCHES CURRENT SMALL

ACCOUNT BUSINESS

MARKET MARKET

SHARE SHARE

(PCT) (PCT)

LLOYDS 2,253 25 19

BANKING

GROUP

RBS 1,900 17 19

(EXCLUDING

WILLIAMS &

GLYN)

BARCLAYS 1,577 13 18

HSBC 1,144 12 15/16

SANTANDER 1,034 9 6

NATIONWIDE 700 6 N/A

TSB 631 4.5 N/A

CO-OP 324 2 1-2

WILLIAMS 315 2 5

&GLYN

Sources: Individual banks, OFT, BBA

(Compiled by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)