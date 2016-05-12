A sign for Bank Street and high rise offices are pictured in the financial district Canary Wharf in London in this October 21, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/Files

LONDON Britain's competition watchdog will say on May 17 how it wants to change high street banking when it publishes provisional recommendations from a protracted three-year investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking at personal accounts and small business banking in a sector dominated by the Big Four: HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L), and RBS (RBS.L).

The investigation was launched in June 2013 and its provisional findings and recommendations will be published at 0600 GMT on Tuesday.

The watchdog has already ruled out ending free in-credit banking, disappointing some lawmakers and consumer lobby Which?.

Instead has been considering "remedies" such as a cap on fees and making it easier to switch lenders

New "challenger" banks will look to see if the CMA will propose any measures that would make it easier for them to win market share from the Big Four.

The government and regulator is pressing for more competition in the sector.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)