LONDON Britain's financial regulator said complaints about the mis-selling of loan insurance by banks and other financial firms fell by 16.6 percent in the first half of 2015, compared to the previous six months.

The data, published on Wednesday, will raise financial industry hopes of an imminent end to Britain's costliest consumer finance scandal, for which banks have set aside 28 billion pounds ($42.53 billion) to compensate customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering whether a deadline should be introduced for customers claiming compensation for the mis-selling of payment protection insurance (PPI) and is expected to publish its recommendation shortly.

PPI policies were supposed to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy, but were often sold to those who would have been ineligible to claim. Banks made billions of pounds from the policies, which were often aggressively sold.

The FCA said overall complaints against banks decreased by 2.1 percent, reflecting the decline in PPI cases. Excluding PPI, complaints against banks increased by 11.6 percent.

The regulator said PPI was the most complained about product, followed by personal current accounts, other general insurance complaints, credit cards and savings products. Barclays was the most complained about bank, ahead of Lloyds, NatWest and HSBC.

