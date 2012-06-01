The European Union flag is seen above the cupola of the Reichstag building, the seat of the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament, in Berlin April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON Banks in Britain bought more German debt while selling French and Spanish bonds in the first quarter, Bank of England data showed on Friday, reflecting a broader shift into the debt of Europe's biggest economy as the euro zone crisis drags on.

Germany, seen as a safe haven in the troubled currency union, now represents the second-largest exposure to a single country for Britain's banks, with a share of 11 percent of the total and pushing France into the third place.

The United States, accounting for 23 percent of all claims, tops the list.

The foreign claims of Britain's monetary financial institutions, including loans and advances, commercial bills, certificates of deposit and government and corporate bonds, rose by $83.6 billion to $5.710 trillion.

Exposure to Germany went up by $189.4 billion, far ahead of the second-biggest increase, a $26.6 billion rise in claims on Japan.

Exposure to France was cut by $64.5 billion, followed by drops in claims on the United States, Switzerland and Spain, which together with Greece is at the centre of the latest stage in a debt crisis engulfing the euro zone.

To see the data click on: here

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)