LONDON Britain laid out details of the reform of its banks on Thursday, aimed at ensuring taxpayers will not have to bail out lenders in future while keeping London as a competitive financial centre.

An independent review of the industry last year recommended a package of measures and the government plans to implement most of them. They include separating or "ring-fencing" UK retail operations from riskier businesses, forcing bond-holders to take losses when a bank hits trouble, and increasing competition.

Here are highlights of the white paper (source: Banking reform paper by HM Treasury, Department for Business Innovation & Skills):

CONTEXT:

--"The reforms proposed here will ensure that we meet the challenge of the 'British Dilemma', namely how to remain a successful global financial centre without asking taxpayers to bear unacceptable risks.

--"The continuing financial instability in the Eurozone only bolsters the case for reform.

--"Seeing through these aims will curb excessive risk taking in financial markets - it must be clear that creditors reap rewards when banks do well, but take the pain if banks fail.

"Reducing the perceived implicit guarantee which predominantly benefits the larger systemic banks will encourage greater competition as well as enhance financial stability, ensuring wider lending to consumers and SMEs."

IMPACT ASSESSMENT:

--"The Government estimates that the total private cost to UK banks of the lead option for ICB implementation will be in the range 4 billion pounds to 7 billion pounds per year, with one-off transitional costs of around 2.5 billion pounds.

"It is estimated that implementing the ICB recommendations would lead to a relative reduction in the value of the Government's combined shareholdings in RBS and Lloyds Banking Group of around 6 billion to 9 billion pounds."

--"The Government will introduce all necessary legislation as soon as Parliamentary time allows, and remains committed to completing all primary and secondary legislation by ... May 2015. Banks must comply with all of the measures proposed here by 2019."

RING-FENCING:

--"Ring-fencing prohibits banks that accept retail deposits from undertaking a range of activities that are not directly connected to providing payment services and making loans.

"The ‘Volcker Rule' - in the process of being implemented in the United States - does something similar, but is less restrictive.

--"A robust ring-fence, separating investment banking and related activities from more traditional personal and business lending, is vital to reduce structural complexity and to make banks easier to resolve in crisis, where speed of execution is vital.

"Ring-fenced banks must be genuinely independent from other parts of the group. The ring-fenced bank should not carry out any activities through non-EEA subsidiaries or branches. A separate risk committee should be set up in the ring-fenced bank, whose risk management function should introduce additional safeguards.

--"In order to provide the UK's SMEs with essential banking services, ring-fenced banks should be able to offer simple hedging products, subject to the necessary safeguards."

LOSS-ABSORBENCY:

--"The UK's globally systemic and ring-fenced banks will also need to hold more loss absorbing debt...a primary loss absorbing capacity of 17 percent of risk-weighted assets is broadly the appropriate level for UK banks.

"Their overseas operations will be exempt if they are demonstrably resolvable without risk to UK taxpayers.

--"To ensure losses fall on those most able to assess bank risks, the Government will introduce a credible and effective bail-in tool.

--"Insured depositors will be preferred.

--"There should be a binding leverage ratio, but the government does not see a case for increasing beyond the Basel III level, currently proposed at 3 percent."

COMPETITION:

--"The Government remains committed to ensuring that the new, industry funded switching service is operational by September 2013, and that transparency of products for consumers is enhanced."

(Compiled by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)