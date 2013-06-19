LONDON Britain should introduce laws making it possible to jail "reckless" bankers and consider breaking up Royal Bank of Scotland as part of a range of measures proposed by a panel of parliamentarians.

The Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards, tasked with improving standards in banking, said recent scandals had exposed "shocking and widespread malpractice" in the industry and made the following proposals:

JAIL TIME?

The commission recommends a new criminal offence of "reckless misconduct in the management of a bank" which would carry a jail sentence for the most serious cases.

"Senior bankers who seriously damage their banks or put taxpayers' money at risk can expect to be fined, banned from the industry, or, in the worst cases, go to jail," said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the PCBS.

Following any conviction, pay received by an individual during the period of reckless behaviour should be recoverable through civil proceedings.

PAY AND PENSIONS

The commission recommended that the industry adopt a new remuneration code to better balance risk and reward with more pay deferred over longer periods of time.

The regulator would be granted a new power enabling it to cancel all bonuses and pension rights not yet paid out to senior executives in the event of their banks needing taxpayer support.

Bonuses should be deferred for up to 10 years and there should be more use of instruments like bail-in bonds.

The report says there are advantages to a significant part of pay being variable rather than fixed. "We are not convinced that a crude bonus cap is the right instrument for controlling pay," the report said, putting it on a collision course with the EU's plan for a bonus cap.

REGISTER

A new approval process is needed for senior bankers and there should be another licensing regime for a broader set of bank staff. The report said the new system would ensure the most important responsibilities within banks were assigned to specific individuals and ensure higher standards.

OTHER PROPOSALS

Promoting competition should be an objective of the new Prudential Regulation Authority.

Bank chairmen should be full time.

The Competition and Markets Authority should immediately start a study of competition in the retail and small business banking sectors to be completed by the end of 2015.

The government should carry out a technical feasibility study for a common utility platform to be used by all banks, to make it easier to switch accounts and boost competition.

RBS SPLIT?

The government should immediately consider strategies for its 81 percent stake in RBS, including hiving off its toxic loans into a 'bad bank' leaving the remaining 'good bank' better able to lend to businesses and households.

A feasibility study should report by September.

"The current strategy for returning RBS to the private sector has been allowed to run for five years. Progress has been made but it is time to look at this afresh," the report said.

GOVERNMENT INTERFERENCE AND UKFI

UK Financial Investments, which looks after the UK's stake in banks, should be scrapped and reversed into the Treasury.

The government had interfered in the running of RBS and Lloyds, in which it holds a 39 percent stake.

"Whatever the degree of interference, UKFI will increasingly be perceived as a fig leaf to disguise the reality of direct Government control," the report said.

The level of the government's influence over RBS has come under scrutiny since Chief Executive Stephen Hester was ousted last week with the Treasury's approval.

LLOYDS OK

The Commission said Lloyds has suffered far less than RBS from the effect of public ownership and political interference and appeared better placed to return to the private sector without more restructuring.

(Compiled by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Greg Mahlich)