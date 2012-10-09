LONDON Britain's Financial Services Authority has relaxed capital and liquidity rules on banks in an effort to stimulate lending and use bank regulation to moderate the economic cycle, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The FSA has informed banks that they will not be required to hold any extra capital against new UK loans they make that qualify for a "funding for lending" (FLS) scheme targeted at increasing money for corporate borrowers, the FT said.

"The goal is to avoid rapid deleveraging that would harm activity in the economy," Andrew Bailey, head of the FSA's prudential business unit, is cited as saying by the FT.

Britain's biggest banks will no longer be required to achieve and maintain a core ratio equal to 10 percent of their assets, adjusted for risk by the end of next year.

Individual banks have instead been set numerical targets for capital and have been told their ratio can drop below 10 percent in the meantime, according to the FT.

FLS, a scheme that offers banks cheap finance if they increase lending to households and businesses, opened at the start of August but has yet to get credit flowing and prove its worth.

