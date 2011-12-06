LONDON Banks and brokers could face tougher fines from an increasingly irritated UK regulator for continuing to leave some suspicious financial transactions unreported, the Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday.

Compliance with reporting rules remains "patchy" despite a string of big fines in recent months, Jamie Symington, the FSA's head of wholesale enforcement, told a conference on market abuse.

The FSA collects data on all transactions such as stock, bond and derivatives trades which it can then use to spot suspicious activities but says there is still a problem to overcome in terms of the "mindset of market players" when it comes to telling the FSA about suspicious transactions or STRs.

"It is looking increasingly likely that we may need to bring further cases and increase the fines in order to secure proper compliance in this area," Symington said.

The FSA fined Barclays 2.45 million pounds in 2009 for failing to submit data on transactions by close of business the day after a trade was executed and also for containing errors in the data. Societe Generale was fined 1.57 million pounds for a similar breach last year.

The "direction of travel" is that sanctions and sentences in enforcement cases will continue to increase, with court injunctions and restitution more frequently used.

"Part of the issue, we believe, is that market players are not sufficiently focused on the requirement to submit STRs as an obligation," Symington added.

"You can therefore expect to see the FSA more focused on holding market participants to account on this obligation in the future," he said.

Since the financial crisis, the FSA has been stepping up enforcement activity, shedding its pre-crisis "light touch" reputation.

Symington said the FSA has invested heavily in surveillance and next year will complete its programme to redevelop its main system which currently receives 12-13 million transaction reports daily.

A better system will make it easier to spot abuses and intervene earlier by using court injunctions more often than in the past to prevent ongoing abuse.

There was also still work to do to improve the quality of data supplied by firms, some of which were also not "obliging and compliant" with FSA requests for information.

"Some investigations have been impeded by firms who have made this process more difficult that it needs to be," he said.

"What is unhelpful is when a firm simply delays or doesn't action a request or becomes unnecessarily confrontational in opposing it," Symington added.

As a response to failings before the crisis, the FSA will be scrapped next year and replaced with a new Financial Conduct Authority but Symington warned the industry that the tougher enforcement approach would continue at the FCA from 2013.

The priority will be to target market and industry professionals as abuses by them undermines confidence the public has in markets.

(Editing by Mike Nesbit)