LONDON A senior MP, Andrew Tyrie, said on Tuesday he would ask the head of HSBC and regulators to explain repeated technical failures at Europe's biggest bank, after customers were unable to access online banking services.

HSBC has apologised for the latest faults, which are in their second day, and said customers would not lose out, but has offered no explanation of the underlying cause.

Tyrie, who heads a parliament committee which regularly calls bank executives and Bank of England officials to testify, said he wanted answers, adding that the frequency of technical failures across the financial services sector was "concerning".

"I will be asking the Chief Executive of HSBC, and the regulators, for an explanation of these failures," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)