Two men pass a pair of closed cashpoints marked with masking tape, outside a Barclays Bank branch being refurbished in the financial district City of London August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON The future of British banks becomes clear on Monday with the unveiling of reforms aimed at shielding taxpayers from volatile international markets by demanding they protect retail operations from investment banking activities.

After banks were badly burnt by the credit crisis the government asked the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to look into making the country's lenders safer, more competitive and liable themselves for any future problems.

The government had to fully nationalise Northern Rock and bailed out Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds after the recent debt crisis. It now has stakes of 83 and 41 percent respectively in them.

The ICB is expected to reiterate and refine the main conclusion of an interim April report that banks create safety barriers between their retail and riskier investment banking operations so that they have separate subsidiaries while keeping the same parent holding company structure.

The ICB, headed by Oxford University academic John Vickers, is also expected to confirm a request for banks to hold more capital -- targeting core Tier 1 capital of 10 percent of risk-weighted assets.

The impact of the reforms is likely to hit banks' profits owing to the big implications for their funding costs, which could in turn make it harder for them to lend to businesses.

The ICB is still to define exactly how the separation should occur: that is, how much retail capital and deposits the banks should be able to use to fund their investment banking arms.

Britain's "Big Four" banks - Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Lloyds - have fought hard against excessively tough new regulation and are expected to continue their lobbying campaign after the ICB's report is out.

"We expect any eventual implementation of its recommendations to be damaging to bank returns in general," Evolution Securities said in a research note.

GOVERNMENT TENSIONS OVER BANK REFORM

Differing opinions over how to tackle the banks in the wake of the credit crisis have also caused tensions in the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition government.

Conservative Finance Minister George Osborne has already backed the idea of "ring-fencing" retail banks, but Liberal Democrat Business Secretary Vince Cable sought a full split of retail and investment banks into two separate companies.

Business and industry groups have argued that a weak domestic economy and turmoil in the euro zone mean that banks, which form a powerful lobby group due to the importance of London's financial district to the economy, should not be burdened with extra regulation.

Analysts expect Barclays to face the biggest hit to its profits from the ICB's proposals. Lloyds could be affected if the ICB reiterates its recommendation that it sell more assets than it has already been told to do by regulators.

It will be up to the government to choose which ICB recommendations it makes law, a process which could start late this year or early in 2012.

However, banks could have years to bring in the reforms, perhaps until 2019 for full implementation, after recent financial market turmoil and a deepening euro zone debt crisis raised fears about the impact of quicker change.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Sophie Walker)