Here is a look at Britain's Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards as high ranking bankers appear on Monday at its latest session:

Ana Botin, CEO of Santander, Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC, and new CEO of Barclays, Antony Jenkins, are giving evidence on Monday at the committee's eighth session.

* Regulators, consumer organisations and other interested groups are also being called to appear before the inquiry. It is due to make legislative proposals by December 18.

* The inquiry was launched after the government came under pressure to scrutinise banks after Barclays was fined for manipulating interest rates. Trust in the sector has been rocked by other scandals, including the mis-selling of insurance policies.

* The inquiry will look at transparency and conflicts of interest, and their implications for regulation and for government policy. It will also report on professional standards and culture of the UK banking sector, taking account of regulatory and competition investigations into the rate-setting process for the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

* The cross-party committee is chaired by Andrew Tyrie, who also chairs parliament's influential cross-party Treasury Select Committee.

* Martin Taylor, who ran Barclays from 1994 to 1998, told lawmakers at the committee's last session on October 31 that banks could leave Britain if they were asked to separate fully retail and commercial operations from their investment banking activities.

* Taylor also raised concerns about banks with large overseas exposure effectively funding their international operations through their British retail banking businesses. Sources: Reuters/www.parliament.co.uk

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by David Goodman)