LONDON Britain on Monday gave its formal approval to proposals by the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to ring-fence the country's top retail banks from their riskier investment banking arms, in order to give better protection to taxpayers in case of future financial crises.

Below are reactions to the proposals.

JOHN LONGWORTH, DIRECTOR GENERAL, BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE:

We cannot afford to see collateral damage among Britain's businesses as a consequence of banking reform. While there is clearly a need to ensure our banking system is robust, new regulations, however desirable in principle, must not inadvertently derail the recovery or hinder businesses' access to finance.

Businesses still find it difficult to get access to capital, or capital on reasonable terms, in what is a highly risk averse environment. This creates the danger of slowing the recovery and it is possible that Vickers' recommendations could add to this problem.

STUART FRASER, POLICY CHAIRMAN AT CITY OF LONDON CORPORATION:

Much progress on reform has been made at a global level, through institutions such as the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and G20, and the UK has a leading role to play in this process. Given the international nature of the financial marketplace, this is exactly the approach we should be taking if we are not to act out of step with rival centres and damage the UK's standing as a world leading financial hub.

COLIN MCLEAN, FUND MANAGER AT SVM ASSET MANAGEMENT:

All the banks can do now is negotiate a bit ahead of the White Paper next Spring.

They've watered down a bit the capital rules for global banks on their overseas assets, so HSBC may find that the new regime is a bit easier than it might have feared.

DAVID FLEMING, NATIONAL OFFICER AT UNITE TRADE UNION:

The Vickers report has a fundamental flaw in its failure to recognise the effect that the financial crisis has had on the workforce within the banks - thousands have lost their jobs.

The Chancellor must take action to ensure that the workers in the banks are given a voice at a strategic level, through their trade union. Without this, the banks will fail to rebuild reputations and create stability which is so vital.

ASH SALUJA, LAWYER AT CMS CAMERON MCKENNA:

The Vickers ring-fencing rules will not apply to EU banks which will be free to operate in the UK through branches primarily regulated by their home country.

It will be interesting to see how the European Commission reacts to the report, as the ideas proposed would drive a coach and horses through the EU's current agenda for a single European rule book.

No one has yet managed to reconcile the conflicting interests of promoting both stability and competition.

The costs of running a retail deposit business will become an even bigger barrier to entry under these proposals and some institutions may even decide to sell up and get out of that business. We could end up with fewer UK retail deposit taking businesses, rather than more.

JOHN WALKER, CHAIRMAN OF FEDERATION OF SMALL BUSINESSES:

We applaud the Chancellor for not watering down the ICB's proposals and committing to implementing them in full before the end of this Parliament. For too long, the banking sector has been dominated by a few big players and the recommendations should help to bring stability to the banking sector and open up competition which in turn will help give small businesses more choice and a better deal.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Cowell)