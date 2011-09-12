LONDON The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) published its final report on Monday, recommending that banks should shield their retail operations from riskier investment banking units and boost capital level to protect taxpayers from future crises.

The ICB said the reforms should be implemented by 2019.

Below are responses to the ICB's final report.

DAVID STRACHAN, CENTRE FOR REGULATORY STRATEGY, DELOITTE:

"The headline capital number of 17 - 20 percent is very significant news. It doesn't all have to be equity, but other instruments are subject to regulatory approval.

"The fact that those banks that are not able to convince the authorities that they have an effective resolution plan look to come out towards the top of that range means banks have a very strong incentive to introduce effective ones. Measured against international standards it's a high requirement."

CHRIS WHEELER, ANALYST AT MEDIOBANCA:

"It's marginally better than expected. The broad outline is as expected and the broad flexibility they are giving on what goes in the ring-fence is clearly positive.

"Getting a 2019 deadline makes sense. Banks will already be working towards what to do, and like Basel III they will be getting as far down the line as they can."

ANDREW TYRIE, CHAIRMAN OF THE TREASURY SELECT COMMITTEE TOLD THE BBC WHEN ASKED IF THE RECOMMENDATIONS WOULD PREVENT ANOTHER BANKING CRISIS:

"No, they would make the impact of a crisis...less severe, and they would mean that our retail banking sector would be much better placed to be able to absorb the shock, whether it originates with an investment bank like Lehman Brothers or from Northern Rock."

ERIC MOORE, FUND MANAGER AT PSIGMA ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"The ICB report is less bad than it might have been. Firstly, although there is a call for ring fencing, there seems to be a lot of flexibility as to where the boundaries will be drawn. The implementation period is also protracted giving the banks some wriggle room.

"Secondly, there is no immediate requirement for additional capital to be raised. These two points might be enough to see some relief in a very beleaguered sector. However, it's not the end of the process. The government's formal response to report is still a couple of months away."

IAN GORDON, ANALYST AT EVOLUTION:

"It's not quite as bad as expected. The fact that the ICB is recommending an implementation deadline of 2019 is a positive surprise. Coupled with the flexibility for banks to determine what's inside and outside the ring-fence should give some breathing space for banks to plan and mitigate the damage to funding costs.

"For Lloyds there's the positive that they are not facing an immediate increase in the divestiture requirement."

JULIAN CHILLINGWORTH, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER AT RATHBONE:

"There doesn't seem to be a huge surprise. It's about the timetable at the end of the day and how long into the future they are going to shunt it. If they take the view they can shunt it out to 2018, it gives them quite a lot of breathing space."

GEORGE OSBORNE, CHANCELLOR TOLD REPORTERS:

"John Vickers (ICB head) himself sets out a timetable and I intend to stick to his timetable. So he says let's have all the changes in place by the end of this decade.

"There are a lot of changes involved, that is why it will take some time, but let's get the legislation through in this parliament and we have a commitment to legislate to get the rules in place ... and then it will take some time for the full rules to come in to effect."

BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION:

"Any further reform measures adopted by the UK authorities need to be carefully analysed and compared with those agreed internationally. It is vital that the full impact any further reforms will have on the economy, the recovery and banks' ability to support their customers in the UK is understood."

GARETH HUNT, ANALYST AT INVESTEC SECURITIES:

"The time span looks OK. One thing that concerns us is the requirement for banks to hold 17 percent of loss absorbing debt, which looks to be on the total balance sheet and not just the ring-fenced business. That's the area we're focussing on."

GRAEME HUGHES, GROUP DIRECTOR OF UK BULDING SOCIETY NATIONWIDE:

"The ICB is right to see the building society model as a framework for designing the ring-fence.

"The ICB's proposal to ring-fence customer deposits is a sensible one. As a building society, Nationwide has always operated a ring-fence model and this has stood us in good stead to weather the financial crisis."

NICOLA KAY, REGULATORY LAWYER AT UK LAW FIRM ASHURST:

"The banks won't breathe a sigh of relief, the only reason they would have done that is if there had been a U-turn, and there hasn't been. The saving grace is the long lead-in period.

"It's pretty much as expected...the main issue is the cost of it, people will now be spending a lot of time looking at their corporate structures. Some of the banks may think it could come in higher than that (4 billion pounds to 7 billion pound cost estimate)."

PAUL MUMFORD, FUND MANAGER AT CAVENDISH ASSET MANAGEMENT:

"It will be a bit of a relief for investors to have the thing on the table because at least they now know what the worst case scenario is."

DAVID MILLER, FUND MANAGER AT CHEVIOT ASSET MANANGEMENT:

"An important point is that the banking industry is a very important component of the UK economy and whatever is done needs to ensure that we retain a strong banking industry.

"It is a much more important component to the UK than it is to other countries which is why the gold plating of the regulatory regime which is being implemented globally has got to sensible and not push us into a corner where the banking industry here is uncompetitive."

AJAY RAWAL, SENIOR DIRECTOR AT FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING FIRM ALVAREZ & MARSAL:

"Some of the recommendations have been watered down, including on the longer timeframe for implementation. There is also greater flexibility on the ring fencing than I thought there would be.

"We now know what's going to go into the retail ring fence - you've got your retail deposits within, global investment banking operations separated and then corporate lending can go either way."

MICHAEL SYMONDS, ANALYST AT DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS:

"Into the unknown we go, in terms of the recommendations. The main issue really is the fact that the UK is going it alone on their structural reforms and the potential damage it will do to the competitiveness of the UK banking sector and economy as a whole. I guess it is going to disadvantage banks in the international funding markets.

"We are still waiting but the damage we see is potential ratings downgrades and soaring funding costs for UK banks most exposed."

ANTHONY THOMSON, METRO BANK CHAIRMAN TOLD BBC RADIO:

"There's been a lot of talk about ring-fencing. Of course, what we need to bear in mind is that the problems that occurred two, three years ago, Northern Rock, Alliance and Leicester, Bradford and Bingley, weren't the result of investment banks, they were actually the result of problems in the retail banks themselves, so I'm not sure that retail bank ring-fencing is going to be the cure that everybody thinks it might be."

DAVID FLEMING, NATIONAL OFFICER AT UNITE UNION:

"The proposals set out today kick the overdue reform of the banking sector into the long-grass. The suggestion to create firewalls in 2019 will bring immediate uncertainty to workers across the sector, while the greedy bankers find ways to manoeuvre around, and lobby against these reforms.

"Simply creating a firewall is a best a weak gesture and at worst a pointless act which will not in any material way impact the behaviour or culture at the top of the banks where this crisis was born."

($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)

(UK equities)