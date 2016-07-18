UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON Some bank savings accounts in Britain are paying customers as little as 0.01 percent interest, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday as it published a report on the lowest rates offered by 32 providers.
Some consumers would do better to switch to a new provider offering a better rate but were unaware how little they were earning from their savings, the FCA said.
The Bank of England's benchmark interest rate stands at 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.