LONDON Financial regulators need to make sure that new tighter rules on banks' liquidity do not hamper the country's economic recovery by cutting off the flow of lending to companies, an influential legislator said Monday.

The chairman of parliament's Treasury Committee, Andrew Tyrie, wrote to the Bank of England and the Financial Services Authority to urge them to "carefully examine" the impact of regulation on bank lending.

A lack of bank credit for small and medium-sized businesses is widely blamed for contributing to Britain's slow economic recovery since the financial crisis, and Tyrie's Conservative colleague, finance minister George Osborne, has pledged to announce 'credit easing' measures next month.

Tyrie's letter is also likely to add fuel to the debate on the BoE's recently formed Financial Policy Committee -- which also includes top officials from FSA -- about whether banks should be able to dip into liquidity buffers to support lending through the current period of market turmoil.

Earlier this month the FPC said a minority of its members backed such a move, while others feared it could damage confidence in banks and have the counterproductive effect of pushing up banks' funding costs.

FSA chairman Adair Turner said in a speech Thursday that the FPC, on which he sits, was "on the horns of a dilemma" about whether banks should tap capital buffers.

BoE Governor Mervyn King, who chairs the FPC and to whom one of the letters was addressed, is due to testify before the Treasury Committee Tuesday about the BoE's decision to start a new round of quantitative easing to boost faltering growth.

"Quantitative easing may be good policy but it does little to increase the supply of liquid assets to banks," Tyrie wrote. "The squeeze on bank liquidity is running the risk of continued credit contraction, setting back the prospects of economic recovery."

Liquidity has become a bone of contention between banks and the FSA, which led the pack globally by unilaterally forcing British banks to build up liquidity buffers in addition to the capital cushions they must also carry.

Banks say they are being put at a disadvantage to their international competitors as new, globally agreed liquidity rules will not be phased in until 2015 onwards.

Tyrie expressed some sympathy with this view. "Attempting to do it too quickly, in a hostile international economic environment, could risk setting economic recovery. If that were to happen a second crisis might come to be seen as having been aggravated ... by the action of regulators," he wrote to both King and FSA chairman Hector Sants.

Tyrie also asked King and Sants to clarify which of the FPC and the FSA was ultimately responsible for liquidity matters before the government passes new laws which are expected to bring the FSA under the BoE's control.

