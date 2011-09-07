An elevated view shows the financial district of the City of London April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON The government's plans to shield taxpayers from the risk of possible future failures by high street banks will trigger a costly and fundamental rewriting of lenders' so-called "living wills."

Formally known as recovery and resolution plans (RRP), the wills - also known as "death plans" - detail how a bank will survive a crisis, such as which assets or businesses would be sold off to improve capital.

They also spell out how the bank would be wound up speedily without destabilising the broader financial system if it proves impossible to save.

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) is expected to confirm that domestic banks must "ringfence" deposits with a bespoke capital cushion so that accounts are still safe if a bank gets into difficulties.

Its final recommendations due on September 12 will force a major reworking of living wills as they will effectively split lenders into a deposit taking arm separate from a unit for riskier, investment banking activities.

"If you take one of the large universal banks, at the moment their living wills will be predicated on them being one institution," said Peter Snowdon, a regulatory lawyer at Norton Rose.

"Once they are two institutions, they have to have two living wills. It's like a living will for suicide," Snowdon said.

BANKS UNDER PRESSURE

The betting among lawyers is that even if the effective date of the ICB-led changes is pushed back to 2015 or later, UK regulators will pressure banks to rewrite living wills sooner rather than later to make them workable.

Michael McKee, a financial partner at DLA Piper, said the ICB will say little about living wills but its recommendations will force banks to reorganise their structures.

"They will then have to modify their resolution plans to fit the new structures created," McKee said.

It won't be cheap, though costings are hard to come by.

"This amounts to a huge job: given the length of time to generate one of these things and amount of resources, there will be armies of consultants and lawyers lining up," said Bob Penn, a partner at Allen & Overy lawfirm.

"The outcome of it for a big clearing bank is going to be a document that runs into thousands or even tens of thousands of pages," Penn said.

The government spent over a trillion pounds to shore up its banking sector and buy stakes in or nationalise lenders such as Northern Rock, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds (LLOY.L) in the fallout from the financial crisis.

This galvanised the UK Financial Services Authority to pioneer living wills well ahead of a global initiative which world leaders are expected to endorse in November.

The FSA has already forced six banks, including Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds and RBS, to submit living wills under a UK pilot programme.

"The very important but largely unsung recovery and resolution plans, better known by the distasteful term 'living wills', are nearly complete in the UK banks," British Bankers' Association Chief Executive Angela Knight said in a blog last month.

DIFFERENT SCALE

The changes that will be wrought by the ICB's ringfencing will be of a different scale to the tweaks that could be anticipated from the pilot programme, lawyers working for banks say.

"Using living wills to effect structural change is like operating with a scalpel while the ICB has been asked to wield an axe - cleaving banks into two without regard for the risks they pose individually," Penn said.

Living wills will also have to be updated each time a bank makes any major changes to its business model and the whole process will be time consuming for senior management.

"The tentacles stretch out through the whole business. You can't get the tea lady to do it because it's something the regulators will crawl over," Snowdon said.

The new structures created by the ICB recommendations, coupled with regulation from the European Union and global bodies to beef up bank capital and liquidity, will spark a fundamental rethink of banking business models.

"The ICB is part of a much broader structural debate for banks as boards ask what are we going to look like in five years' time," Penn said.

(Editing by David Cowell)