LONDON Britain's banks have started paying compensation to companies for mis-sold interest rate swaps and could face a bill of billions of pounds.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that 10 companies had been paid compensation for interest rate swaps mis-selling, totalling 500,000 pounds ($780,000), and 1,910 more compensation offers should be made soon.

It is the latest mis-selling scandal to hit British banks, which have set aside more than 16 billion pounds ($25 billion) to compensate customers for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), which was supposed to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy but was often sold to those who would have been ineligible to claim.

The following are the latest estimates for provisions and compensation from the banks and regulator. Provision and unspent figures represent millions of pounds, apart from HSBC's figures which are millions of dollars.

