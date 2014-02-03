LONDON Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) set aside another 1.8 billion pounds to compensate customers for mis-selling of loan insurance, taking its total bill for the scandal to almost 10 billion pounds.

British banks have set aside 20 billion pounds to compensate customers for payment protection insurance (PPI), the costliest mis-selling scandal in its banking history. PPI policies were supposed to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy, but were often sold to those who would have been ineligible to claim.

Banks have also set aside more than 3 billion pounds to compensate small firms mis-sold risky products designed to insure them against rising interest rates, although they had only paid out 159 million pounds by the end of December.

The following are the latest estimates for provisions and compensation from the banks and regulator (in millions of pounds):

PPI

===

BANK PROVISION UNSPENT PERCENT OF

PROVISION SPENT

Lloyds (LLOY.L)* 9,825 2,807 71

Barclays (BARC.L)** 3,950 1,263 68

RBS (RBS.L)* 3,065 865 72

HSBC (HSBA.L)** 1,775($2,911) -- 74

Santander (SAN.MC) 772 165 79

Nationwide (POB_p.L) 181 N/A

Co-op 374 N/A

INTEREST-RATE HEDGING PRODUCTS (IRHP)

=====================================

BANK PROVISION SALES UNDER REVIEW@

Lloyds* 530 1,771

Barclays** 1,500 3,300

RBS* 1,250 9,194

HSBC** 460 3,253

Other banks@@ N/A 750

*at end-December

**at end-September

@Sales under review data from Financial Conduct Authority

@@Other banks are Santander UK; National Australia Bank's (NAB.AX) Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks; Co-operative Bank; Allied Irish Bank UK; and Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I).

