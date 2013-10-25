LONDON Britain's financial regulator and big banks need to "get on with the job" of compensating small businesses who were victims of a large-scale financial mis-selling scandal, the government said on Thursday.

As business owners who were mis-sold complex interest rate products gathered to protest outside parliament, lawmakers agreed that the Financial Conduct Authority had acted too slowly and banks had paid out too little of the 3 billion pounds they have set aside for compensation.

"The FCA and banks need to get on with the job," said Sajid Javid, the government minister in charge of relations with the financial service industry. "The lack of progress of the redress scheme is too slow, this is costly and it has caused further undue distress to businesses involved."

The comments came at the end of a three-hour debate in which many MPs gave accounts of constituents affected by the scandal. MPs unanimously backed a symbolic motion criticising the compensation process.

A review of mis-selling cases, in which businesses were often sold protection against an interest rate rise without full knowledge of the risks, has taken longer than expected, leaving some paying high charges and forcing others out of business.

So far only 2 million pounds in compensation has been paid out.

Earlier this week banks Lloyds (LLOY.L), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) joined HSBC (HSBA.L) in committing to speed up compensation, while the head of the FCA, Martin Wheatley, also backed faster action.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by David Holmes)