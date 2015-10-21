LONDON Britain's promise of a "new settlement" with banks does not mean that regulators will pull their punches when it comes to stopping bad behaviour, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday.

A softer line towards banks in Britain looked to be on the cards after British finance minister George Osborne in June referred to the new settlement with the financial industry, taken to mean an end to the so-called "banker bashing" in the years following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

In July, he ousted FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley, a regulatory hardliner who spoke of "shooting first and asking questions later."

Last week, Osborne scrapped a "guilty until proven innocent" rule for supervising senior bank staff. This prompted some politicians to ask whether tougher regulation introduced since the financial crisis was being rolled back.

FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones and acting CEO Tracey McDermott were asked by members of parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday if they were going soft on banks.

"I think the chancellor made it clear, certainly it's very clear in our building, that our overriding objectives ... have not changed," Griffith-Jones told the committee on Wednesday.

"There were some style issues, I think it's fair to say. But fundamentally, our job has not changed, and I think it's important that it hasn't."

The FCA was created to protect consumers better after mis-selling scandals spanning two decades. It replaced the Financial Services Authority which had failed to spot the financial crisis coming.

Former FSA CEO Hector Sants had introduced a tougher, "credible deterrence" approach to misconduct during the crisis and McDermott said this would continue.

"We are not reducing the size of our enforcement division, we are not reducing our focus on enforcement as one of the important tools we use," McDermott, the watchdog's former head of enforcement, said.

Banks felt the FCA treated everything they said as a lie, one committee member said. "I don't think we start from view that people are telling us lies," McDermott responded.

Ditching the "guilty until proven innocent rule" will make investigations more onerous at the start but ultimately will make no difference because the watchdog would still have to show a rule was breached in formal enforcement action, McDermott said.

Griffith-Jones said that after Wheatley's departure, the watchdog was taking time to ensure that a new senior team hired by Wheatley was working together well.

"I am feeling reasonably confident," he said.

The FCA's long-delayed report into the collapse of HBOS bank is "very near finalisation", Griffith-Jones said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)