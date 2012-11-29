LONDON Huge differences in the way Britain's banks assess risk prompted the Bank of England to call for more scrutiny from the regulator on Thursday, after a test study showed the most prudent big bank would store three times more capital than less stringent rivals.

The gulf between the banks' approaches was revealed in the Bank of England's Financial Stability Report, in a survey prepared for it by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

Six un-named institutions were asked by the FSA to estimate the losses each would make on an identical set of assets. The most prudent bank returned capital requirements "that were well over three times as high as those of the most aggressive banks", the BoE said.

The report also said differences in the way the UK's four largest banks - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) - assess the riskiness of their assets resulted in them overstating their capital levels by between 5 billion and 35 billion pounds.

As a result the BOE called on the FSA to ramp up scrutiny on the way banks assess their books. Banks will be forced to raise more capital if the FSA concludes they have been under-estimating risks.

BoE officials warned against taking the figures "too literally" since the estimate was based on an "experiment".

But in its report the central bank said: "There is also some evidence that certain banks may assign systematically lower risk weights across portfolios relative to their peers."

The differences between approaches for sovereign risk are even more acute: the BoE said a 2011 exercise showed the most prudent bank estimated the probability of sovereign default to be "around seven times higher than that of the most aggressive".

