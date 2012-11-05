* LIBOR SCANDAL

More than a dozen banks are under investigation by authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States over the suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), a key interest rate used in contracts worth trillions of dollars globally.

Barclays Bank has already been fined $450 million by British and U.S. regulatory bodies for its part in manipulating Libor rates. The scandal cost chief executive Bob Diamond and chairman Marcus Agius their jobs.

The scandal also affected RBS, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC in Britain. Banks are also facing the risk of legal action from those seeking compensation. RBS expects to start talks on a settlement soon.

* MIS-SELLING INSURANCE

Payment protection insurance (PPI) became one of the worst consumer financial scandals in British history. PPI policies were usually offered to those taking out a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if clients fell ill or lost their jobs.

However, the policies were often sold to those who did not want or need them. Lloyds last week increased the amount it had set aside to deal with claims by 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to 5.3 billion pounds and the industry could face a total bill of up to 15 billion pounds.

* ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING BREACHES:

Standard Chartered was fined $340 million in September by a New York regulator for illegally hiding transactions with Iran, allowing the country to sell its oil for dollars from at least 2001 through 2007. The bank has yet to resolve investigations by other U.S. authorities into its Iran-linked transactions.

HSBC has put aside $1.5 billion to cover potential fines for breaches in anti-money laundering controls on transactions related to Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Lloyds TSB Bank Plc became the first to settle, forfeiting $350 million in January 2009 for masking the origin of payments to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, Libya and Sudan between 2002 and 2007. Others to pay penalties included Credit Suisse, Barclays and ABN Amro, now part of RBS.

Sources: Reuters/www.fsa.gov.co.uk

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by David Goodman)