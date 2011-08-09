LONDON Shares in top banks fell sharply on Tuesday, underperforming a broader slump in the benchmark FTSE 100 index .FTSE and the European banking index .SX7P, with some fund managers citing concerns over the UK's economic prospects.

Barclays (BARC.L) was down by around 10 percent in early morning trade, while the taxpayer-backed banks Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) both fell by roughly 9 percent. HSBC (HSBA.L) was down by 6 percent.

The FTSE 100 and the European banking index .SX7P were both down by around 4 percent.

Royal London Asset Management fund manager Jane Coffey said the bank stocks were "high beta" shares - meaning that they tend to both outperform and underperform the broader market by a couple of percentage points.

However, Coffey added that concerns over Britain's weak economy were also weighing on the banking stocks.

"The last thing the banks need is a further sharp downturn in the economy, which would lead to a rise in impairments," said Coffey.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Cormac Leech added that the bank stocks were underperforming their European peers after the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to buy up Spanish and Italian sovereign bonds.

"The ECB is buying Spanish and Italian government bonds at least temporarily reducing perceived systemic risk in those geographies, benefiting Spanish and Italian lenders. Conversely investors appear increasingly concerned regarding British banks' potential currency exposure to Ireland," he said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)