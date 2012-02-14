Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
LONDON Shares in Britain's major banks fell on Tuesday after credit rating agency Moody's warned it could cut the triple A-ratings of the United Kingdom, France and Austria.
Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, 83 percent owned by the British government after a state bailout during the 2008 credit crisis, were down 1.1 percent in early morning trade.
Lloyds, 40 percent owned by Britain after a similar taxpayer bailout, also fell 1.1 percent while Barclays was down by 1.4 percent.
HSBC shares slipped by 0.4 percent.
Trevor Greetham, asset allocation director at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, felt Britain could still ride out the effects of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"In a rather muddled statement, Moody's cites a weaker growth outlook as the prime driver for its decision to put UK on negative credit watch before conceding that the austerity it recommends is itself a cause of economic weakness," said Greetham.
"Free of Europe's fiscal pact and with its own central bank and currency the UK has the policy flexibility to ride out the financial crisis," he added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.