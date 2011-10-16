LONDON New British bank Shawbrook launched Monday, targeting small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling to get funding from the UK's biggest banks, which in turn are grappling with expensive debt burdens and tight capital markets.

Shawbrook joins the likes of Aldermore and Metro Bank in a list of new UK banks to have emerged since the credit crisis first hit, looking to challenge Britain's "Big Four" lenders - Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L) (0005.HK), and part-nationalised banks Lloyds (LLOY.L) and RBS (RBS.L).

Britain's government has emphasised the importance of the small business sector in boosting the country's faltering economy and urged the big banks to lend more to small firms so they can grow and hire more staff.

But despite striking a deal promising legislative restraint if banks pledge to lend more -- known as "Project Merlin" -- there has been constant criticism from businesses and politicians that they are not lending enough to small businesses.

"It is clear that the SME sector is massively under-served today," Shawbrook Bank chief executive Owen Woodley told Reuters.

The bank is partly financially backed by RBS Equity Finance, but Woodley said it was independent from RBS and would look to compete with it.

"Eighty-seven percent of the money used to set up Shawbrook Bank came independently of RBS. RBS Equity Finance is answerable to its investors, who are for the most part not from RBS," he said.

Woodley said Shawbrook was targeting making 250 million pounds ($395 million) worth of loans to small-and-medium sized companies in 2012, and added there was strong demand for loans from businesses that might have failed to get credit from the bigger banks.

"There is no question that the demand is there."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)