LONDON Shares in Britain's biggest banks were higher in early trading after they passed the first of a new annual health check by the Bank of England.

The FTSE 350 Banks Index was up 0.8 percent at 0808 GMT. Shares in Barclays were up 1.3 percent with HSBC up 0.9 percent. State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, which had the weakest passes, were both up by 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)