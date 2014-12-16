LONDON Seven of Britain's eight main banks and building societies would be able to withstand a sharp fall in housing prices, with only Co-operative Bank falling short in its core capital ratio, the Bank of England said on Tuesday.

Banks were required to have a core capital ratio of at least 4.5 percent at the end of the BoE's tests, including any pre-announced measures to bolster capital.

Here is a brief summary of the results from lenders (in alphabetical order):

* Barclays

Clear pass with core ratio of 7.5 percent. No capital inadequacies found. Not required to submit a revised capital plans

* Co-operative Bank

Core capital ratio of minus 2.6 percent at the end of the test and was forced to resubmit its capital plans, which the BoE has now accepted. The plans will cut risk-weighted assets by 5.5 billion pounds by the end of 2018. BoE will continue to monitor how Co-op delivers on the plans.

* HSBC

Clear pass with core ratio of 8.7 percent. No capital inadequacies found. Not required to submit a revised capital plans.

* Lloyds

State-backed lender had a core ratio of 5.3 percent. BoE says stronger capital buffers needed compared with what was in place at the end of 2013. Its revised capital plans have been accepted by the BoE but Lloyds remains susceptible to severe economic downturn and will need to ask the regulator for permission to restart dividends.

* Nationwide

Clear pass with core ratio of 6.7 percent. No capital inadequacies found. Not required to submit a revised capital plans.

* RBS

State-backed lender scraped through with a core ratio of 5.2 percent. BoE says stronger capital buffers needed compared with what was in place at the end of 2013. RBS voluntarily revised its capital plans during the test, which the BoE has accepted. BoE says RBS remains susceptible to severe economic downturn and will have to ask the BoE for permission to restart dividends.

* Santander UK

Clear pass with core ratio of 7.9 percent. No capital inadequacies found. Not required to submit any revised capital plans.

* Standard Chartered

Clear pass with core ratio of 8.1 percent. No capital inadequacies found. Not required to submit any revised capital plans.

