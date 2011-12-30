LONDON Around 1,600 jobs are to go at shoe retailer Barratts Priceless after attempts to find a buyer for the concessions business failed, administrator Deloitte said on Friday.

It was announced last week that nearly 200 jobs were being lost with the closure of 18 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Deloitte said it would continue to trade Barratts' remaining 173 stores as it sought a buyer for all or parts of the business as a going concern.

Daniel Butters, Joint Administrator and partner in Deloitte's restructuring services practice, said in a statement: "Following a marketing of the Barratts Priceless businesses it is clear that a satisfactory sale of the concession to a new party will not be achieved.

"Accordingly, the Joint Administrators have regretfully had to make approximately 1,610 Barratts Priceless Group full and part time employees working in the various concessions redundant."

The administrators were talking to the various concessionaires to see how many of the affected people they could either employ or absorb into their existing businesses, Butters added.

The Bradford-based Barratts collapsed into administration earlier this month, hit both by the downturn in consumer spending and unseasonably mild weather which had depressed sales of new Winter lines.

As well as its former 191 stores, it operated 371 concessions.

