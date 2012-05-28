British Airways mixed fleet cabin crew to strike for another four days
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON Ed Richards, the head of British broadcasting regulator Ofcom, has applied to become the next director-general of the BBC, Ofcom confirmed on Monday.
Ofcom is currently conducting an investigation of whether BSkyB is a fit and proper owner of a broadcast licence, given the 39 percent stake held by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, and his son James's directorship of the company.
The Murdochs have waged a public battle against the BBC, whose power they view as distorting the market because of its public funding.
Ofcom said in a statement on Monday: "Ed has already stepped aside from all discussions and communication at all levels on matters where the BBC may have an interest."
Richards is the first to publicly throw his hat into the ring to succeed Mark Thompson, who is due to step down after the London Olympics, which end in August.
He is also the favourite, according to bookmakers. Other front runners include George Entwistle, Caroline Thomson and Helen Boarden, who are all internal candidates.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will speak in a call scheduled for later on Tuesday, the White House said.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.