LONDON The British economy's inflation rate of 4.5 percent will come down in 2012, the Sun newspaper reported the Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean as saying in an interview on Friday.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. It's a long tunnel. I won't dispute that. And even next year, if the squeeze in the household income has stopped, it still won't be pretty strong growth. But it won't be as bad as this year," he was quoted as saying.

The Sun reported that Bean, a member of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee, said inflation will come down "in time for the Olympics," vowing that the "squeeze will ease."

The article said Bean feels the outlook for Britain's economy has worsened in the past three to four months, which if prolonged could result in a further round of quantitative easing."

"If we need more stimulus, another dollop of quantitative easing would be effective, but it all hinges on the outlook."

The newspaper reported that Bean said the Bank will examine all the indicators and take a view on quantitative easing "ahead of our next meeting in October."

