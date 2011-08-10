Minister for Energy and Climate Change Charles Hendry speaks during the Reuters Global Energy and Climate Summit in London June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON Britain on Wednesday approved two new 299 megawatt (MW) biomass plants proposed by power producer Drax, but the generator said its investment decision depended on whether soon-to-be-announced state biomass subsidies are high enough.

"I am very pleased to give the go-ahead for these two new biomass power stations in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. They will not only enhance our security of supply, but provide low-carbon electricity that reduces our carbon dioxide emissions," Energy Minister Charles Hendry said in a statement.

One of the plants will be built on Drax's Selby site in Yorkshire where the power producer owns a 4,000-MW coal plant, Europe's fourth largest carbon emitter in 2010.

The second plant will be located at South Killingholme near Immingham.

But Drax said its final decision to build the new biomass plants, which will produce electricity for over 500,000 homes, will hinge on the government's new support level for biomass, on which the government will shortly open a consultation.

"Any progress with the investment will be dependent on the government's final decision on the future support levels under the Renewables Obligation," a spokesman for Drax said.

Drax plans to replace at least half of its coal-fired capacity with biomass and could reach this target 3-4 years after new tariffs come into force, it said last week.

The power producer already started co-firing biomass at its coal-fired plant last summer, but low government support levels mean the unit is expected to run at only 80 percent of its potential.

