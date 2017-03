Police cordon off an abandoned car in front of the Bank Of England in the City of London May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The Bank of England said on Friday that it would publish the results of its stress test of the British banking system on Dec. 16 at 08:00 a.m. BST, alongside its half-yearly financial stability report.

The BoE had received banks' initial stress test submissions and was in the process of analysing the results, it said in a statement.

