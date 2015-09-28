The Canary Wharf financial district is seen in east London November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON TheBank of England said on Monday it would publish results of its annual stress tests of Britain's seven major banks and building societies on Dec. 1.

"The Bank of England will not comment on any speculation about the results until they are published. The results will be decided on Nov 30, not before," it said in a news release.

The BoE said in March that this year's tests would require lenders to show that they can cope with a global economic slump triggered by a sharp slowdown in China and a crash in the euro zone.

