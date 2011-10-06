LONDON The Bank of England's fresh dose of monetary easing will gradually boost demand, the central bank's governor Mervyn King told the BBC on Thursday.

"Initially the people who get the money by selling government bonds to us will use that money to buy other things. They could buy goods, they could buy other financial assets, they can buy the securities that companies issue in order to finance themselves," King told the BBC in a TV interview.

"This will raise the prices of assets, it will make people better-off in terms of wealth. This will gradually seep into the economy and raise demand," he said.

A number of economists have voiced doubts that quantitative easing would have a real impact on the economy.

