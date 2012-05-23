SOUTH CERNEY, England The Bank of England feels uncomfortable about buying private sector assets, BoE deputy governor Charles Bean said on Wednesday, a move that has been suggested by the International Fund as a way to boost the flagging economy.

The IMF urged the central bank to buy Mortgage Backed Securities and other assets as an agent of the Treasury to avoid taking on credit risk.

Bean also said that a lack of confidence, not tight credit, is a major factor holding back Britain's economic recovery, and that he expected inflation to continue to ease.

"Underlying domestic inflation pressures are subdued. At the end of the day you would expect that to be the real anchor. We expect inflation to continue to ease from where it is … (although) it may bobble around its current level for a few months yet," Bean said.

(Reporting by David Milliken)