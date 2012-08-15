A man walks past the Bank of England, in the City of London June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON A surprise rise in British inflation in July is unlikely to change the Bank of England's forecast that price increases will continue slowing, central banker Charlie Bean said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Last week, the BoE slashed its inflation forecast, seeing inflation nearly back at its two-percent target by the end of this year.

However, consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose in July to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in June, official data showed on Tuesday.

"I don't think the number is likely to change the big picture which is that inflation is likely to continue to edge down during the second half of this year and into next year," Bean told Yorkshire's TheBusinessDesk.com.

He added that quantitative easing had some impact on demand in the British economy.

"We can observe pretty directly the impact of quantitative easing on asset prices, gilt yields, corporate bonds, equities, and there we can see the transmission mechanism is working pretty much as we expected it to," he said.

"What's a bit harder is to assess the consequent impact on demand in the economy," he added. "But certainly as it stands at the moment we think there's some traction from quantitative easing."

