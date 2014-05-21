LONDON Low levels of volatility in financial markets are "eerily reminiscent" of the run-up to the financial crisis, even as central banks face the challenge of unwinding their huge stimulus programmes, a Bank of England policymaker said.

But BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean also said in a speech that "the risk of major financial problems crystallising in the advanced countries should be much lower" thanks to a combination of better-capitalised banks, lower leverage levels and more powers for regulators to deal with troubled lenders.

Bean, who is due to retire from the bank at the end of June, said his fellow central bankers would face the tough challenge of communicating their intentions as the time approaches to undo their support for their economies.

"I do not expect central banks’ collective management of the exit from the present exceptionally stimulatory monetary stance will be easy," he said.

"The bottom line is that we may yet encounter a few potholes on the way to the exit."

BoE Governor Mark Carney last week also said he expected volatility in financial markets would grow as the time came to return monetary policy to more normal levels.

Bean used his speech on Tuesday to explain the BoE's actions since the financial crisis, including its decision last year to start giving more explicit guidance on when it might start to raise interest rates.

"Shorter-term market interest rates have moved higher since guidance was introduced, but no more so than is justified by a string of unexpectedly strong activity indicators," Bean said.

