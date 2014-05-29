Bank of England Governor Mark Carney (R) chats with deputy Governor Charlie Bean as they arrive at the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Raising interest rates in small increments when the time comes could reduce the risk of the Bank of England making a mistake, Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said in an interview published on Thursday.

"There is an argument for trying to move cautiously in baby steps. If you take large steps there is a greater likelihood of getting it wrong," Bean told the Cardiff-based Western Mail newspaper on a visit to Wales.

"When the Bank Rate does rise - and we don't think there is a case for an immediate rise - we expect it to do so gradually and to a level in the medium term which is likely to be materially below its pre-crisis average of around 5 percent," he added, repeating the BoE's current guidance.

Bean said the timing of a rate rise would hinge on whether productivity improved and reduced the inflationary impact of a pick-up in wage growth that he thought was possible in the second half of this year and into 2015.

