Bank of England Governor Mark Carney (R) chats with deputy Governor Charlie Bean as they arrive at the bank's quarterly inflation report news conference at the Bank of England in London November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Britain is gradually moving towards the point of tighter monetary policy, but the timing will depend on how the economy progresses from here, Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday.

"Although we are gradually moving towards the point at which it will be appropriate to begin normalising the stance of monetary policy, the exact date will necessarily depend on the evolution of the economy (and productivity in particular)," Bean told lawmakers.

