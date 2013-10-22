LONDON Britain's economic recovery is accelerating and appears increasingly sustainable but it is likely to remain modest, Bank of England deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday.

"There are at last signs that a recovery may be gaining traction ... (but) the pace of the recovery is likely to remain fairly modest by historical standards," he said in a speech to London's Society of Business Economists.

As a result, he said it was likely to take time before the economy used up slack created after the financial crisis - which was why the central bank had provided guidance that interest rates were unlikely to rise any time soon.

But this message had not got through to all parts of the financial markets, with short-dated British government bond yields too closely linked to those in the United States.

"Market participants may have not yet grasped the extent to which decisions over the level of Bank Rate will be driven by the domestic outlook," Bean said, though he added that some increase in yields was reasonable given better British economic data.

Bean said the revival in economic growth will be sustained because "UK banks are now well-placed to provide the credit necessary to support a recovery". Secondly, the euro area was "no longer in existential crisis."

The threshold of 7 percent unemployment at which the BoE will consider raising interest rates could be lowered if inflation pressures appeared muted, added Bean, who tends to side with the majority on the bank's Monetary Policy Committee.

"If it appears that there is still a substantial degree of slack in the economy ... then there will be scope to maintain the existing stance of monetary policy longer, perhaps re-setting the unemployment threshold to a new lower level," he said.

Bean also said that there was no sign of a house price bubble in Britain as a whole, despite recent data showing increases of 10 percent a year in London.

Britain's government could raise the fees charged to mortgage lenders if its Help to Buy home loan scheme pushes up house prices rather than increasing supply, Bean added.

The BoE is charged with reviewing the recently launched scheme in September 2014. Many economists have already said that the assistance it offers to home buyers unable to afford large deposits may simply push up house prices rather than encourage house building.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken; Editing by John Stonestreet)