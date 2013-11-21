LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates, a signal which he said should give households and businesses the confidence to borrow and invest.

Bean told the Sun newspaper that the economic squeeze would ease by 2014, bringing a rise in wages, while the central bank would keep interest rates and inflation low.

"The economy is off the ropes but not yet fighting fit. Households are under the cosh but workers should start getting pay rises," Bean said, the Sun reported.

The Bank of England has estimated the economy will grow at 2.8 percent next year.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)