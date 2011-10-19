Crowds make their way from Stratford Station to the opening day of the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Lower inflation next year should help consumers avoid the sharp squeeze on incomes that they have suffered in the recent past, Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said in an interview on Wednesday.

"What we expect to be the case as we go into next year is for that rate of inflation to come down pretty sharply," Bean told BBC Radio Manchester.

"That will also mean that the big squeeze on household incomes that we saw this year shouldn't be repeated next year. So there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for consumers," he continued.

Bean was in Manchester as part of a Bank regional visit, and his remarks echo those of Bank colleague Ben Broadbent, who forecast a rise in household income next year in an interview earlier on Wednesday.

Inflation hit a three-year high of 5.2 percent in September, official data showed on Tuesday, barely a week after the Bank launched a 75 billion pound programme of asset purchases to forestall longer-term deflation risks.

Bank Governor Mervyn King reiterated in a speech on Tuesday evening that the central bank expects inflation to fall sharply at the start of next year, when the effect of January 2011's sales tax rise drops out of the inflation statistics.

(Reporting by David Milliken)