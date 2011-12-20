LONDON The economy is likely to stagnate in the first half of next year before slowly picking up around the time of the London Olympics starting in July, Bank of England deputy governor Charles Bean said on Tuesday.

"The broad picture is likely to be of output pretty flat. But as we go through next year, inflation should come down quite sharply and that will help to boost the rate of growth of household real incomes and help to support consumer spending," Bean said in a BBC radio interview.

"By the time we get to the Olympics, hopefully things should be starting to turn round. By the second half of next year, we should see some return to growth," he continued.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter, writing by David Milliken)