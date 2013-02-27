LONDON Bank of England policymaker Charles Bean said discussions about charging banks to park their money at the central bank to get them to lend more to firms were "blue sky thinking" and the BoE had no plan to introduce so-called negative interest rates now.

The comments by Bean on Wednesday came a day after fellow deputy BoE governor Paul Tucker mentioned the negative interest rates idea when asked by British lawmakers about what more the BoE could do to stimulate growth.

"Any suggestion that we have a plan to introduce negative interest rates immediately, I should make absolutely clear, is not the case," Bean said.

